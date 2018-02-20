14-year-old charged after Ledford High School shooting threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A 14-year-old middle school student has been arrested in connection with a shooting threat made towards Ledford High School, according to a press release.

On Feb. 15, someone contacted the school and communicated a threat of mass violence.

Following an investigation, Davidson County Sheriff's investigators found that a Ledford Middle School student made the call.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of felonious threat of mass violence on educational property. Investigations say the juvenile had no immediate access to weapons to carry out the threat.

He was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to be held until his Feb. 27 court date.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance of the Ledford Senior High School Principal Chris Johnston and the Davidson County School Superintendent Dr. Emily Lipe in the resolution of this matter," said Sheriff Grice.