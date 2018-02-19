Woman sends check to representative about ‘thoughts and prayers’ after Florida school shooting

ONTONAGON, Mich. — A Michigan woman is taking matters into her own hands after 17 people were killed when a 19-year-old opened fire on students and staff at a Florida high school last week.

Fern Malila posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon a picture of a check and a letter to Michigan U.S. Representative Jack Bergman.

Where the money amount should go, the check reads, “Thoughts and prayers.”

“Dear Rep. Bergman. Since you and your colleagues in Congress seem to feel that this is the solution to mass murder, please accept this contribution,” the letter says.

On Wednesday, suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and killed 17 people.

The post has more than 127,000 shares and 18,000 likes.