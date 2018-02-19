Sheriff: ‘I am going to offer free concealed carry classes to teachers’

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A sheriff in Ohio says he will offer free concealed carry classes to teachers in his county following the deadly Florida school shooting.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tweeted that in addition to concealed carry classes, he will also provide training regarding school shootings.

I am going to offer free concealed and Carry class free 2 teachers in butler county. Limited number. Details coming soon on line. Also training on school shootings. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 18, 2018

A screenshot of the tweet was posted on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page Sunday and it has already been shared more than 6,000 times.

Jones said in his tweet that there were a limited number of spots for the concealed carry classes.