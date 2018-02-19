× North Carolina man arrested 3 times in 8 days for trafficking heroin, sheriff says

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County man was arrested three times in eight days for trafficking heroin, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jason Scott Dillard, 41, of Gold Hill, was initially arrested on Feb. 8 after a two-year long drug investigation. Seventeen grams of heroin, 102 prescription pills and around $6,000 in cash were reportedly seized from his home.

During the two-year-old investigation, Dillard was receiving and distributing amounts of at least 100 grams of heroin per week, the release said.

Dillard was placed under a $100,000 secured bond.

On Tuesday, Dillard was again arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin. Deputies came to his home and seized approximately 25 grams of heroin, packaged for sale, two grams of methamphetamine, $297 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Dillard’s girlfriend, 28-year-old Brittany Michelle Tucker, and Kenneth Wayne Moose, 36, were in the home during the deputies second visit and also face charges.

On Friday, deputies said they searched Dillard’s home again and found over eight grams of heroin, methamphetamine, $745, counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office said they were at Dillard’s home to “enforce drug taxes” that he reportedly owed.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dillard used the same hiding place for the bulk of his drugs each time, a locked safe.

Dillard faces several drug charges and his bond is now set at $2 million. Tucker also received a $2 million bond and Moose received a $1,500 bond.