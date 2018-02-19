North Carolina lawmaker working on bill to raise age requirement to buy rifle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rep. Rodney Moore, of Charlotte, is drafting a bill that would require the purchaser of a rifle to be at least 21 years old, according to WSOC.

In North Carolina, a person only has to be 18 years old to buy a rifle while the purchase age for a handgun is 21.

Nikolaus Cruz, the teen who confessed to carrying out the Valentine’s Day shooting that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is 19 years old, and the rifle he used in the attack was purchased legally, officers said.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said in a statement that Trump spoke with Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, on Friday about a bill he introduced with Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, that aims to strengthen how state and federal governments report offenses that could prohibit people from buying a gun.

“While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the President is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system,” Shah said.

The bill would penalize federal agencies that fail to provide the necessary records and reward states that comply with federal grant preferences and other incentives.