× Man charged in break-in, attempted sexual assault at Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of breaking into a Burlington home and attempting to sexually assault the homeowner, according to a press release.

At about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, police went to a home in the 600 block of Center Avenue in reference to a burglary. The victim told officers that the suspect had forced his way into the home and tried to sexually assault her.

A nearby neighbor who witnessed the break-in interrupted the assault after attempting to intervene.

Following an investigation, 31-year-old Demetis Remond Woods was identified as the suspect.

Police say Woods turned himself in Monday afternoon. He has been charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping, attempted rape and communicating threats.

Anyone with information about Woods’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.