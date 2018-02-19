Man charged after 2 kilograms of cocaine, 5 pounds of marijuana seized during search of Rowan County home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after a search of a Rowan County home turned up a large amount of drugs, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jafari Brian Johnson, 29, of China Grove, was arrested last Friday.

Authorities began investigating Johnson more than a year ago after learning of his alleged involvement in smuggling cocaine into the United States from foreign country, the release said.

On Friday, Johnson received a package through the mail at his home on Roberts Drive in China Grove. This package had been mailed to him through the United States Postal Service from outside the country.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the home and seized two kilograms of cocaine, five pounds of marijuana, two 9mm handguns, approximately $12,000 in cash, assorted gold and diamond jewelry and evidence of numerous other packages that were shipped to him.

One of the guns was reported stolen by the Kannapolis Police Department.

The wholesale value of the drugs seized was around $225,000.

Johnson was placed under a $1 million secured bond.