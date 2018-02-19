Kernersville Middle School equipping 8th-grade students with Chromebooks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Kernersville Middle School will finally be able to provide its eighth-graders with the technology needed to get the best education possible.

Pope Companies, a local Kernersville business, provided the school with a $20,000 grant.

The funding will be used to purchase Google Chromebooks for all of their eighth-graders.

The principal of the school, Lisa Duggins, says they will allow students to use online textbooks.

"We no longer purchase textbooks for students, so the only way to access the tech book is online," she says. "That's why it is so important for us to try and get more Chromebooks into the student's hands."

They will also help students prepare for high school, as all standardized testing is done online.

"Our demographic is very varied. We've got some students who have the biggest lightest iPhone in their hands as soon as they come out and we have some that don't have computer access at all," said eighth-grade teacher Melissa Guy. "Those students that don't have computer access at home are still going to be required to take the same test and be held to the same standards when they get to high school. So the more access they have to it here at school, the better they are."

The school is in the process of placing the Chromebook orders and hopes to have the students equipped with them by spring.