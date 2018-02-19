Fergie blasted for ‘awful’ rendition of national anthem

LOS ANGELES — It’s safe to say that much of internet is unhappy with Fergie’s rendition of the national anthem before Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.
The “Black Eyed Peas” singer’s rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” had its own twist to it, one that sportswriter Molly Knight said was “in the key of ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President.'”
At one point, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors was shown reacting to Fergie’s rendition with laughter. Other players are seen with confused looks on their faces.
As expected, the internet had a lot to say about after she was done singing:
“Team Lebron” went on to beat “Team Stephen” 148-145. Lebron James was awarded the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award as he finished with a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.