Fergie blasted for ‘awful’ rendition of national anthem

LOS ANGELES — It’s safe to say that much of internet is unhappy with Fergie’s rendition of the national anthem before Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

The “Black Eyed Peas” singer’s rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” had its own twist to it, one that sportswriter Molly Knight said was “in the key of ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President.'”

People think I am dragging Fergie but I have never been so entertained during an anthem. We do not deserve her. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 19, 2018

At one point, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors was shown reacting to Fergie’s rendition with laughter. Other players are seen with confused looks on their faces.

Draymond started cracking up while Fergie was singing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/3pMlgjGdYC — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 19, 2018

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

As expected, the internet had a lot to say about after she was done singing:

Not sure what Fergie was going for on that national anthem performance but if it was “my friends drunk mom acting sexy” she nailed it. — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) February 19, 2018

Everyone who saw Fergie sing the National Anthem please look directly into your phone.

You're welcome pic.twitter.com/WljjSDVezZ — girl posts (@girlposts) February 19, 2018

Barkley: Can we talk about Fergie's National Anthem… 😂 pic.twitter.com/RwZMYpLzsr — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) February 19, 2018

“Team Lebron” went on to beat “Team Stephen” 148-145. Lebron James was awarded the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award as he finished with a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.