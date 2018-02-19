× FedEx hires first African-American woman pilot

Tahirah Lamont Brown, a prior FedEx Airbus captain and line check airman, has been hired as the first African-American woman pilot for FedEx, according to WTVD.

Brown’s first time in the cockpit was in 1992 – a momentous occasion for any pilot, but especially for an African-American woman entering an industry dominated by men.

She said her interest in piloting started when she was in high school.

Knowing her journey ahead would be long and expensive, Brown worked two jobs to pay for college and for flight training. She also reached out to friends and family saying that if they helped her now, she would pay them back later.

