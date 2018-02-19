Davidson County native Austin Dillon speaks about Daytona 500 win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Davidson County native Austin Dillon is speaking out after winning Sunday's Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in the No. 3 Chevrolet.

Dillon spoke about the moments leading up to his victory in an exclusive interview with FOX8's Kevin Connolly on Monday.

"I stayed in the gas after I crossed the checkered flag all the way down the backstretch. I was like, 'did we win?'" he said. "You just keep going because it's so hard to win these things and my spotter said it, but I still didn't believe him because sometimes he's not very good at keeping up with the lap count and when the yellow lights came on, I knew that we had won."

The 27-year-old is the son of former driver and RCR general manager Mike Dillon, older brother of Ty Dillon and grandson of Richard Childress.

Dillon won the Daytona 500 on the 17-year anniversary of Dale Earnhardt’s death.

Rounding out the top five after Dillon was Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Chris Buescher.