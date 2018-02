Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Yadkin County are closed after a tractor-trailer caught fire Monday morning.

Trooper Moxley with the North Carolina Highway Patrol believes the brakes caught fire and caused the vehicle to burn.

All lanes are closed near mile marker 80 in Yadkin County but traffic is backed up into Surry County. Traffic is being diverted onto NC-67.

The tractor-trailer is the only vehicle involved and no injuries were reported.