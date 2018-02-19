Bride gets stuck in elevator during wedding celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Melissa Rodger's dream wedding went all according to plan, until it came time for the reception.

"I jumped in the elevator and we started to go up. The elevator just kind of shuttered and we thought, 'Oh weird.' Then the doors never opened," Rodger told WLNE.

Stuck in the Providence Biltmore elevator Saturday night, four feet shy of the 18th floor, she and two wedding planners waited... And waited.

"I was hoping that, like, 'OK, it'll just take a minute. Two minutes,'" she said. "Five minutes went by and I thought, 'OK this is -- something might be wrong.'"

Her husband Justin Rogder said, "One of her bridesmaids came up to me and whispered in my ear, 'We have a situation that's going on. Don't be alarmed but Melissa is stuck in the elevator.'"

The fire department came and pried open the doors. Providence Fire Department Chief Jay Viens told WLNE he has responded to a lot of jammed elevators in his 26 years with the department, but never found a bride stuck inside on her wedding night.

Firefighters worked to determine how she could get out without ruining her dress. But that crisis was averted when the technician came and got the elevator level with the floor.

The whole ordeal lasted about 45 minutes. Rogder missed the cocktail hour for her wedding reception, but the rest of the evening went smoothly.

"It was unfortunate but. It's a great memory. It's going to be a great memory," she said.