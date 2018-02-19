6-year-old boy, 4 others shot outside Texas Roadhouse

SAN ANTONIO — A 6-year-old boy and four other members of his party were shot Sunday night in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the restaurant on Cinema Ridge. The victims, who were all a part of the same group, were sitting outside the steakhouse and waiting to be seated when someone fired multiple shots at them.

The 6-year-old boy, who was shot in the leg, was not seriously injured.

“We do not believe that this shooting was random,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. “There’s details I’m not gonna give out because it’s part of the investigation. But, we do not believe it’s random.”

The newspaper initially reported four victims but a fifth person later drove themselves to a hospital for treatment.