× 2 killed in crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were killed in a wreck in Surry County Monday evening.

According to Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton, the two victims were killed at the CC Camp Road interchange at Interstate 77.

Shelton said a northbound tractor-trailer was exiting I-77 when a car traveling on CC Camp Road crashed into the trailer, killing the two victims in the car.

Authorities are still trying to locate family members of the victims to notify them.

The Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.