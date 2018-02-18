Man shot multiple times in Greensboro, police looking for suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man was shot multiple times in Greensboro Saturday night, according to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department.
At 9:40 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the 1600 block of Hudgins Drive on a reported shooting.
Upon arrival officers located a man, approximately 20 years of age, who had suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition and is receiving treatment.
No suspect information is available at this time.
36.072635 -79.791975