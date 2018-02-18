× Man shot multiple times in Greensboro, police looking for suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man was shot multiple times in Greensboro Saturday night, according to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department.

At 9:40 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the 1600 block of Hudgins Drive on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival officers located a man, approximately 20 years of age, who had suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition and is receiving treatment.

No suspect information is available at this time.