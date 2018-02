× Emergency workers rescuing female who fell at Pilot Mountain State Park

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Emergency workers are on scene at Pilot Mountain State Park rescuing a female victim from a fall, Surry County 911 Dispatch told FOX8.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. Sunday.

The victim may have been rock climbing.

Pilot Mountain Rescue and Surry EMS are on scene. Pinnacle Rescue is on the way.