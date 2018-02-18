Austin Dillon of Davidson County and Richard Childress Racing wins 60th Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Austin Dillon of Davidson County has won Sunday’s 60th annual Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in the No. 3 Chevrolet.

The 27-year-old is the son of former driver and RCR general manager Mike Dillon, older brother of Ty Dillon and grandson of Richard Childress.

Dillon won the Daytona 500 on the 17-year anniversary of Dale Earnhardt’s death.

Rounding out the top five after Dillon was Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Chris Buescher.