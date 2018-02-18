85-year-old woman beaten, sexually assaulted in her SC home
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A man is accused of breaking into a Columbia home and beating and sexually assaulting an 85-year-old woman, the State newspaper reported.
Marquille Rondale Livingston, 36, attacked the woman with his fists and then brutally assaulted her sexually repeatedly.
The woman called for help using her Life Alert bracelet but when someone answered Livingston took over the conversation and told them everything was OK.
Livingston is charged with burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and larceny.