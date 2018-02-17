Winston-Salem event highlights importance of Move Over Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- An event that took place in Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon helped raise awareness for the Move Over Law in North Carolina.

The law, which has been in place for more than 15 years, requires drivers move one lane away from any law enforcement or emergency vehicle that is on the side of the highway.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says injuries and fatalities among first responders including tow truck drivers are more than twice the national average for all industries. Data shows one in every six days a tow truck driver is hit or killed in our country.

