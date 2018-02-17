× Officer suffers broken nose, gets multiple stitches after assault in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have identified a man they said severely assaulted a company police officer outside of the Charlotte Transit Center in uptown Friday evening, WSOC reported.

Police said Jeffrey Outen, 50, who works for a company called G4S, was assaulted across the street from the Spectrum Center around 6 p.m. by 49-year-old Reginald Lewis Alexander.

Outen was punched in the head multiple times, hit his head on the concrete and was knocked unconscious as Alexander continued to hit him, officers said.

Outen, a 26-year veteran police officer, suffered a broken nasal bone and a damaged orbital socket, officials said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.