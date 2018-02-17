× Man arrested for feeding cocaine and whiskey to goat

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing an animal cruelty charge and possible deportation after video footage of him and two men force-feeding a goat cocaine and whiskey surfaced.

Sheriff investigators arrested Sergio Palomares-Guzman at a ranch in Lawrenceville. The 28-year-old lived and worked at the ranch as a horse trainer.

Footage from the Jan. 2 incident shows Palomares-Guzman holding the goat’s horns while a second male suspect inserted cocaine into the goat’s nostril.

Palomares-Guzman then forced the goat’s mouth open as the second suspect poured whiskey into the goat’s mouth.

Following arrest, Palomares-Guzman was taken to Gwinnett County Jail and placed on an ICE detainer.

The two other suspects have not been identified.

The goat is in good condition and available for adoption through the Gwinnett Animal Shelter.