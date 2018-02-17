× Man allegedly arrested 18th time for indecent exposure

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska man has allegedly been arrested for the 18th time for indecent exposure, according to KETV.

Shawn Noble, 39, was arrested Thursday afternoon after witnesses say he walked out of a food court bathroom completely naked.

“Yelling and screaming a few obscenities and took off all of his clothes and came out of the restroom naked,” Spear said. “Completely naked, head to toe.”

When the property manager ordered him back into the bathroom to put on clothes, he lunged at her.

Food court employees were able to barricade Noble inside the restroom until police arrived and charged him with indecent exposure for the 18th time.

Noble, a lifetime registered sex offender, has been arrested more than 30 times over the last 12 years.