‘Long Live the King’: Marvel reigns supreme with bold, ambitious ‘Black Panther’

With each new film, Marvel Studios continues to impress and put every other studio to shame.

With “Black Panther,” Marvel took that notion and raised it ten-fold with a bold, ambitious and tasteful film for the ages.

“Black Panther,” which picks up after 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” follows T’Challa as he looks to avenge the loss of his dad and take his place as the king of Wakanda.

The plot, which is simple and works mainly as an origin story for nearly half the film, thickens when a new enemy who happens to be a Wakandian native returns to challenge T’Challa’s reign.

The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross and Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi.

“Black Panther” pulls an incredible balancing act not often seen in the industry — successfully combining a mega-budget movie with a culturally relevant platform for progress.

Just as impressive as the movie itself, “Black Panther” is heading for a record-breaking weekend at the box office, with analysts forecasting around $170 million in profit. That figure would beat 2016’s “Deadpool,” which holds the February opening weekend record, making “Black Panther” one of the biggest openings for a superhero film ever.

The well-paced 135-minute feature is compelling throughout, leaves the audience asking all the right questions and is almost certain to be a fan-favorite.

I agree with Rottentomatoes, who gave “Black Panther” an outstanding 97%.

See showtimes here.