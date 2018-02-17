Gun owner turns in rifle to police: ‘No person needs this’

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man’s Facebook post is going viral after it shows him surrendering his rifle to local authorities in wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Ben Dickmann turned his AR-57, a caliber variant of the AR-15, into the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Tamarac, Florida on Thursday. He wrote in the post that “No one without a law enforcement badge needs this rifle.”

The entire post reads:

I’m putting my money where my mouth is (from yesterday’s FB post). This is an AR-FiveSeven, I own this rifle. It’s a caliber variant of the AR-15. I am a responsible, highly trained gun owner. However I do not need this rifle. No one without a law enforcement badge needs this rifle. This rifle is not a “tool” I have use for. A tool, by definition makes a job/work easier. Any “job” i can think of legally needing doing can be done better by a different firearm. I enjoyed shooting this rifle immensely but I don’t need it, I have other types I can shoot for the same enjoyment. I have surrendered this rifle to The Broward Sheriff at the Tamarac Post. I could have easily sold this rifle, but no person needs this. I will be the change I want to see in this world. If our law makers will continue to close their eyes and open their wallets, I will lead by example.

The move came just days after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz walked into his former school and opened fire — killing 17 people and injuring another 15.

“I am member of probably the second-most vilified demographic in the country currently (If you didn’t know, I’m a conservative leaning, gun-owning, middle-aged, financially stable white male),” he wrote in an earlier Facebook post. “Within this demographic I’m probably in the minority, but maybe more like me will stand up, because I’m sorry, until my demographic gets behind this, nothing will change.”

The post has more than 408,000 likes and 172,000 shares.