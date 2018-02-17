Bodies of twin babies found abandoned in suitcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. -- Authorities say the bodies of two newborn babies have been found in a suitcase along a road in Arkansas, according to WREG.

The bodies were discovered at 1:43 p.m. on Friday in a purple suitcase, which was on a ditch bank along a Cross County road. The infants appear to be twins, authorities say.

The bodies are being sent to the state crime lab for autopsies, which should help investigators determine when and how the infants died, the station reported. It's unclear whether they died before or after they were put in the suitcase.

Cross County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Nichols said his office has identified several persons of interest but did not elaborate.