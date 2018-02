Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Nearly 350 volunteers packed meals in Asheboro Saturday to be distributed to food pantries in Randolph County.

Seven area churches are participating in the food packaging program in partnership with the Outreach Program to pack 50,000 meals which will be distributed to Christians United Outreach Center and Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.

The packing event is being held at the National Guard Armory in Asheboro.