HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A popular High Point restaurant will reopen this coming Monday at 6 a.m.

Spiro’s Family Restaurant closed down after a fire more than a year ago. The business had been open for more than 20 years.

“Your whole life and your whole livelihood just going up in one day,” said Kathy Turnas, one of the owners.

Turnas said it took her family a long time to figure out what they were going to do.

They decided to reopen in a new location at 2814 S. Main St.