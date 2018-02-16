Once-shy Penn-Griffin School of the Arts junior leading the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Being involved in extracurricular activities has helped a Triad teen break out of his shell.

Breayan Sedano, 16, says he was timid and a bit shy. Now, the Penn-Griffin School of the Arts junior is leading the way.

“In middle school, I was really shy and I didn't really talk to anybody," Sedano said. “But, when I got here it really brought me out of my shell and I like being really active.”

Sedano is very active in his school’s community. He serves as president of the junior class and the Robotics Club. Although he isn’t very interested in engineering, he’s found a place within the club.

“Even if I'm not as good at one thing that doesn't mean I'm not good at it in general,” Sedano said. “I'm still helping the team out a lot by grant writing and keeping everything organized and up-to-par to the regulations.”

The school’s theater program helps Sedano flex his creative muscles. Last year, he joined the ensemble in the school’s production of Cinderella.

“Even though I didn't have a big role ... I bonded with everyone there and was able to have fun and work on my acting skills through the exercises we had.”

After high school, Sedano plans to go to college and study theater.

