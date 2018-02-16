× NC lawmaker says he wants to arm teachers, school staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shortly after a deadly Florida school shooting, there is a new development to allow teachers to carry guns in schools in North Carolina, WCNC reported.

Although one-third of states currently allow teachers to carry firearms on campus, in North and South Carolina, concealed weapons are not allowed inside any school building.

North Carolina Representative Larry Pittman (R-Cabarrus) said he’s working to create a bill that would train school workers and allow them to carry guns on campus.

Several other school security bills are underway in the Carolinas, WCNC reported. One would place armed officers at every public school; another would require metal detectors statewide.