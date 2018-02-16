× Man arrested, charged with murder in death of man found dead in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a man in the shooting death of another man who was found dead in Winston-Salem earlier this week.

Antione Rashad Majett, 19, has been charged with general murder in the death of 39-year-old Ramiro Marin Mendoza, according to a press release from Winston-Salem police.

The victim was found shot and killed at the end of a dead-end road Tuesday morning after police responded to Mount Vernon Avenue off Old Greensboro Road at about 9:40 a.m.

Officers found the victim dead at the end of the road, a few dozen feet away from Business 40. Police were called to the scene after reports of shots fired.

Majett was arrested at his home on Friday and jailed in Forsyth County without bond. He has court planned for Monday.