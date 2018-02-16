× Man accused of firing shots at officer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged after allegedly firing shots at a Winston-Salem police officer, according to a news release.

Christopher Lavon Geter, 24, of Winston-Salem, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, speeding to elude arrest, driving with no operator’s license and failing to stop at a red light.

At 10:53 p.m. Thursday, an officer tried to stop a vehicle after a traffic violation in the 1400 block of North Cleveland Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle sped off and a gun was fired from the vehicle at the officer, the release said. The officer pursued the vehicle and the suspect fired multiple shots during the pursuit.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle and the vehicle was later located unoccupied.

Following an investigation, Geter was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody in the 2100 block of New Walkertown Road.

Geter was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed and is scheduled to appear in court March 8.