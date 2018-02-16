× Jimmy John’s on Friendly Avenue in Greensboro robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a robbery at a Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop in Greensboro, according to a press release.

The robbery happened at 1:06 a.m. at the Jimmy John’s at 5603 West Friendly Avenue.

An unidentified man entered the store, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the register.

Witnesses described the suspect as wearing a black hoodie pulled tight to conceal his face and grey sweatpants.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store on foot. He was last seen running east toward Dolley Madison Road.