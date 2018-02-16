HPU students gearing up for Raise the Woof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Raise the Woof is in one week! Builders are scrambling to put the finishing touches on houses that will be auctioned off for four local charities, and the guys with Beta Theta Pi at High Point University have their design ready to go.

Nick Esposito says they are really making this a showstopper: “We’re going to put two windows on the side. We’re going to have a dog door in the front and then we’re going to have a nice, tiled roof to finish it all.”

Two of the Raise the Woof organizers, Robin Lindsay and Allyson Little, came by to visit and see the progress HPU’s Greeks have made. They were impressed and said the competition will be stiff – more than 60 houses will be auctioned off at the High Point University Community Center.

Come out Saturday, Feb. 24, to the High Point University Community Center from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be plenty of food, music, and raffle prizes, as well as the High Point Pink Fire Truck and animals looking for their forever homes. All proceeds go to NC K-9 Officer Retirement Fund, Davidson County Animal Alliance, GOFAR of the Triad and Backpack Beginnings: http://raisethewooffundraiser.weebly.com/