Group hopes to save mural in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – If you drive through the intersection of East Washington and South Church Street in Greensboro, you’ve most likely seen it.

“Spent a lot of time looking at street art in Mexico and Colombia and came back home and really wanted to find a place to work on murals,” said Vera Weinfield.

Weinfield is the artist behind the mural that sits on the side of this empty building at that intersection in downtown.

She came down in April from New York to work with the Greensboro Mural Project.

This as the group started working on its own project which allowed people in the city to write "tough love" letters to Greensboro.

“So, we kind of saw this as Greensboro is a part of their family and wanting it to do better and grow,” said Alyzza May, the Greensboro Mural Project.

“A lot of people have a lot to say about Greensboro and love it for many reasons whether it's the people, it's a great place to raise your kids. It's the greenery, but a lot of people were like that there are so many people, there are so many schools. Why aren't more people engaged with their community? Why isn't the city listening to the people more,” she explained.

The letters eventually evolved into the tough love mural.

“People from all over the city kind of come this way. Honestly, it has been a learning experience about what the city is lacking and what people really need,” said Weinfield.

The mural project says it got a right of way lease from the building's owner to do the mural. However, after months of work they got the news that the mural will be lost forever.

“There's irreversible damage, is what we were told, to the inside of the building,” May said.

The owner told the group, that it plans to knock down this building.

“It's really hard for me to feel okay about this coming down,” Weinfield said.

While this is a tough reality to a mural dedicated to tough love, the hope is that while it still stands it can spark more tough conversations.

“This wall has become a literal manifestation of that,” May stated.

FOX8 did reach out to both owner and project manager for this building to find out what's next, but have not heard back.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, there will be a celebration for the mural along with a petition passed around with hopes of keeping it up.