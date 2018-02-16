× Greensboro police identify suspect in shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting, according to a news release.

Edward Neely Jr. is wanted in connection with the Feb. 8 shooting on Orange Street that killed 51-year-old Ronald Lee Barham and injured another man.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Orange Street around 11:25 p.m. and Greensboro police say it stemmed from a dispute.

Neely is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Neely’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.