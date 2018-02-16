× FOX8 receives ‘Spirit of Giving Award’ at Salvation Army conference

FOX8 received the “Spirit of Giving” award earlier this month at the annual Salvation Army North & South Carolina Divisional AOSE Conference.

For more than 30 years, FOX8 WGHP has generously supported The Salvation Army through annual triad wide campaigns including Gifts for Kids, Triad Holiday Food Drive, Stuff the Bus, and A Cleaner World’s Give a Kid a Coat.

“Their support continues to increase through excellent coverage of all triad Salvation Army events, and fosters more community involvement and support,” a Salvation Army press release said. “Whether it’s sponsoring a triad-wide food drive or hosting a telethon in the midst of natural disaster, FOX8 continues to be an excellent leader in our community. ”

Captain Bobby Jackson explained, “Words alone can’t express how valuable the support of WGHP has been to the work of The Salvation Army in the Triad. Their partnership has enabled The Salvation Army to impact hundreds of thousands of individuals over the past 30 years. We look forward to many more years of doing the most good together.”