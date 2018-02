× Portion of Business 40 in Forsyth County reopens after vehicle crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A portion of Business 40 in Forsyth County reopened after being closed due to a crash on Friday.

Two of three lanes of Business 40 eastbound near US-158 (Exit 3B, S. Stratford Rd) near Winston-Salem reopened Friday afternoon.

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash.