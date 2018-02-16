× Day care worker in Rockingham County charged with child abuse

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – A woman who works at a day care center in Rockingham County has been arrested and charged with child abuse.

Nekeisha Latwanna Walton, 39, of Eden, faces two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The suspect was arrested after an investigation into reported abuse at Lil’ Daydreamers Child Development Center at 3910 Vance Street Ext. in Reidsville.

Deputies said the suspect worked at Lil’ Daydreamers Child Development Center.

According to warrants, Walton is accused of picking up a male child by the arm and carrying him across a room. She is also accused of forcefully grabbing a female child by the arm, jerking her and then pushing her over.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has also been involved in the investigation.

Walton was jailed in Rockingham County under a $10,000 secured bond and has court planned for next month.