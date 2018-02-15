Winston-Salem bakery makes healthy cakes to combat severe allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Imagine not being able to eat cake on your birthday or enjoy a bite of wedding cake with your spouse.

It's the reality for more and more people. The number of people being diagnosed with food allergies continues to increase dramatically and that's why Anna Simeonides opened To Your Health Bakery on Creekshire Way in Winston-Salem.

She's just 21 years old, but she makes an incredible chocolate cake without any of the traditional ingredients.

Shannon Smith visited the shop and sat down with Anna to ask how she can create such confections.

Anna started experimenting in the kitchen when she was 9 years old, shortly after doctors diagnosed her younger brother with severe allergies. He is allergic to most meat, all dairy, eggs, half of all vegetables, and sugar in all forms.

"There's a couple of times when he's gone into anaphylactic shock and I've had to stick and Epipen in him," Simeonides said. "You know that was terrifying and that is why we do what we do because we understand the struggle and the severity."

Anna figured out how to make all kinds of sweets with alternative ingredients. She makes gluten-free, egg-free donuts that are delicious.

In December 2017, Anna opened the bakery with her parents in hopes of helping all people who struggle with allergies.

She says her next project is to bake a 13th birthday cake for her brother.