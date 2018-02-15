The victims of the Florida high school mass shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. — Information about the 17 people killed in a high school shooting in Florida Wednesday afternoon is beginning to emerge:

Aaron Feis

Feis, the assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was killed while protecting students. He graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 1999.

Feis was killed when he threw himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets, CNN reports. He suffered a gunshot wound and later died after he was rushed into surgery.

Colton Haab, a 17-year-old junior who had a close relationship with Feis, told CNN he saw the coach running toward the sounds of gunshots.

“That’s Coach Feis. He wants to make sure everybody is safe before himself,” Haab said.

“(He) made sure everyone else’s needs were met before his own. He was a hard worker. He worked after school, on the weekends, mowing lawns, just helping as many people as possible,” Haab added.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

Gina Montalto

Montalto was a freshman who served on the school’s winter guard team. She had been reported missing after the shooting and confirmed dead late Wednesday night.

Chris Hixon

Hixon, the athletic director for Stoneman Douglas High School, has been reported dead, according to Denise Lehtio, the communications director with the school’s varsity and junior varsity football program.

Nicholas Dworet

Dworet had just received a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis. The senior was also a journalist at The Intercept.

Martin Duque

Duque was a freshman at the school. His brother confirmed his death on Instagram early Thursday morning.

Jamie Guttenberg

Guttenberg was a student at the school. She was killed during the shooting.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get’s through this,” father Fred Guttenberg wrote on Facebook. “We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually. Jen and I will be figuring things out today and so we ask that you respect out privacy. We will be getting messages out later regarding visitation. Hugs to all and hold your children tight.”

Alyssa Alhadeff

Alhadeff was a freshman whose death was confirmed by her cousin on Facebook Thursday morning.

Scott Beigel

Geography teacher Scott Beigel was fatally shot after he opened and attempted to re-lock his door to let a group of students into his classroom.

Luke Hoyer

Hoyer was a student at the school. His family confirmed he was killed on the third floor during the shooting.

Carmen Schentrup

Schentrup was a 2017 National Merit Scholar semifinalist. She was confirmed dead by friends Thursday morning.

Rest In Peace Carmen Schentrup ❤️ @Schentrump, your family is forever in my thoughts and prayers. I’m so sorry. — Pranati (@pranatiishah) February 15, 2018

Meadow Pollack

Pollack was a senior at the school. She planned to attend Lynn University.

Joaquin Oliver

Oliver was born in Venezuela and moved to the United States when he was 3 years old and became a U.S. citizen in January 2017. His girlfriend confirmed he died in the shooting.

Peter Wang

Wang was a 15-years-old and in the school’s ROTC program. He was confirmed dead by family members on Thursday.