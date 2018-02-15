× Silver Alert canceled for missing Greensboro man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing 76-year-old man whose disappearance prompted a Silver Alert, according to a press release.

At about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Raymond Allen Buddington was reported missing from Wesley Long Hospital.

Buddington is believed to be suffering from dementia or some form of cognitive impairment.

He is white, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat with the Baltimore Orioles logo, a blue jean jacket, maroon t-shirt, blue jeans and bright blue tennis shoes.

There is no known direction of travel or destination.

Anyone with information about Buddington’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287.