Local school resource officer talks about keeping students safe after Florida shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – They call him "O.G." at Page Senior High School.

It stands for Officer Griffiths and you can see him in the hallways talking to students or giving them water bottles.

School Resource Officer Aaron Griffiths has built his trust with students for nine years. In return, it gets him tips about illegal student activity.

"Getting ready to fight or somebody may have some drugs on them or something that they're not supposed to have at school," Griffiths said.

That something could be a gun or any other weapon. It's a close relationship with students Griffiths depends on.

In one case, it paid off a few years ago as a student made threats online to harm students at the school.

"Student called my cell phone at 7:30 Sunday morning and we ended up catching the person," Griffiths said.

All he wants to do is prevent what happened in Parkland, Florida Wednesday afternoon. Now more than ever as the burden of security falls on his shoulders.

"That's my worst fear," Griffiths.

He knows it won't come easy by any means.

"It's a big responsibility, but I'm ready for it," Griffiths said.

Griffiths said it's his daily mission to keep students safe, so he can make see them walk across the stage come graduation.