Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz allegedly linked to white nationalist group

PARKLAND, Fla. — Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was allegedly a member of a white nationalist group and participated in paramilitary drills, according to ADL.

Jordan Jereb, the leader of white supremacist group Republic of Florida, said Cruz was associated with the organization and participated in one or more training exercises.

The group describes itself as a “white civil rights organization fight for white identitarian politics.”

At least 17 people were killed after Cruz allegedly opened fire on students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the shooting.

BREAKING: Nikolas Cruz, alleged perpetrator in the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, was associated with white supremacist group Republic of Florida & participated in the group’s training exercises, according to the group’s leader. More info: https://t.co/eTCTx1fUdP — ADL (@ADL_National) February 15, 2018