Florida high school football coach ‘died a hero’ after shielding students from gunfire

PARKLAND, Fla. — A football coach “died a hero” after he jumped in front of students to shield them from gunfire during a mass shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday afternoon.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football twitter account posted about Aaron Feis’ death early Thursday, saying he was shot while protecting students.

“It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis,” the tweet read. “He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories.”

At least 17 people were killed in the shooting and the suspect has been identified as 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz.

According to Fox News, Feis graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 1999 and joined the junior varsity football team as head coach in 2002.

Can everyone please take a second to pray for my coach today he took serval bullets covering other students at Douglas . pic.twitter.com/8AMG7t6tpH — Charlie Rothkopf (@RothkopfCharlie) February 14, 2018

Florida football coach dies 'shielding students from the shooter' https://t.co/McuJ6ZCGci pic.twitter.com/BzRBScqdbW — The Independent (@Independent) February 15, 2018