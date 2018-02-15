Father charged with homicide after son dies from diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUSAU, Wisc. -- A father's alleged mismanagement of his teenage son's diabetes led to charges, according to WAOW.

Robert Glazner, 49, was charged Wednesday with second-degree reckless homicide. He faces up to 25 years in prison if found guilty.

Glazner's son, 15-year-old Bryden, died in August 2017 from complications related to diabetes.

Authorities say the father did not ensure Bryden was taking his insulin properly. The last time Bryden checked his blood sugar was two days before he died.

The teen was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2014 and authorities say Glazner was resistant to being educated on how to treat the disease.

A judge ordered Glazner jailed under a $100,000 cash bond.

Glazner's attorney contends that the state's case is not strong and that the father was actively involved in managing his son's diabetes.