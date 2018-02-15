× Fatal crash closes portion of NC-109 in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a portion of NC-109 in Thomasville Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5:26 a.m. on southbound NC-109 between Lambeth Road and Ben Lee Road. One person was killed, police say.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Thomasville police say that drivers traveling southbound should take Lambeth Road to Kennedy Road while those driving northbound should take Ben Lee Road to Kennedy Road.

Additional information, including any potential injuries, is unknown.

Detour: If traveling south 109, take Lambeth Rd to Kennedy Rd. If traveling north, take Ben Lee Rd. to Kennedy Rd. — Thomasville PD (@ThomasvillePD) February 15, 2018