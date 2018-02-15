× Charlotte working on proposal to host 2020 Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte announced Thursday that it is working on a proposal to host the 2020 Republican National Convention, according to a news release on the city’s website.

Officials said the first step in submitting a proposal is “highlighting all that Charlotte has to offer as a convention destination.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our city, our region and our state to the world,” Mayor Vi Lyles said.

Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012. The event had an economic impact of more than $163 million.

The proposal to host the RNC is due at the end of February.