Burlington woman accused of trying to stab man with butcher knife

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington woman is behind bars after she allegedly tried to attack a man with a butcher knife on Valentine’s Day, according to a press release.

Officers went to 3 Thirty 3 Sports Bar on Corporation Parkway around 8 p.m. in reference to an assault. Arriving officers learned that the bar’s owner was attempting to leave when a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Lisa Diane Coats pulled in behind him and blocked him in.

The man told police that Coats then exited her vehicle and tried to stab him with a butcher knife.

Following a fight, the 70-year-old man was able to take the knife away from Coats. She then left the scene.

He suffered minor injuries in the attack.

According to the release, Coats had been in a dating relationship with a member of the man’s family; though the motivation for the assault is still unknown.

Coats was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. She was taken to the Alamance County Jail on a $25,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.