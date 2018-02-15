× Burlington man accused of threatening to kill Sheriff Terry Johnson, along with other local officials

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – A Burlington man is accused of threatening to kill multiple judicial and law enforcement officials.

Marcus James Wooden, 29, is accused of threatening to kill the following: Alamance County Chief District Court Judge Bradley Reid Allen, Sr.; Alamance County Assistant District Attorney William Harrison, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson and Burlington Police Sgt. H.S. Brown.

Deputies said within the last two days, he has been charged with several disruptive charges while in jail.

Wooden’s $350 secured bond has increased by an additional $1 million, according to deputies.

The suspect was initially jailed on multiple charges including resisting an officer, common law robbery and assault inflicting serious injury.

Police used tear gas to force him out of a barricaded home.